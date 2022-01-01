East Central restaurants you'll love

Go
East Central restaurants
Toast

East Central's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Scroll right

Must-try East Central restaurants

Pago image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Pago

878 S. 900 E., Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (2409 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Cauliflower$13.00
(V, GF) + smoked cashew butter, fermented carrot, orange supreme
Strawberries & Beets$12.00
(VG, GF) + pickled strawberries, goat cheese mouse, candied quinoa, beet puree
Side Frites$6.00
(VG) parmesan, truffle oil, sea salt
More about Pago
Hub & Spoke Diner image

 

Hub & Spoke Diner

1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own Omelet$11.99
3 egg omelet, 1 meat & 2 sides/mix-ins (extra meat +2) OR no meat & 3 sides/mix-ins
Chicken & Waffle$12.99
Sweet potato waffle, fried chicken, chile maple syrup, sunny side up egg, potatoes
Sour Cream Flapjacks (2) (V)$8.99
Pure maple syrup, butter
More about Hub & Spoke Diner
Bricks Corner - SLC image

PIZZA

Bricks Corner - SLC

1465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (164 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Brick House$18.00
red sauce, pepperoni, mild italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, mushrooms, marinated tomatoes
The Spartichoke$18.00
white panna sauce, roasted garlic confit, saute fresh spinach, hearts of artichokes, fresh basil ricotta
The Corner Margherita$17.00
light red Sauce, marinated tomato, tossed arugula, fresh basil ricotta, aged balsamic
More about Bricks Corner - SLC
The Palace image

 

The Palace

917 S. State Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Palace
Map

More near East Central to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston