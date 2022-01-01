East Central restaurants you'll love
East Central's top cuisines
Must-try East Central restaurants
More about Pago
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Pago
878 S. 900 E., Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Roasted Cauliflower
|$13.00
(V, GF) + smoked cashew butter, fermented carrot, orange supreme
|Strawberries & Beets
|$12.00
(VG, GF) + pickled strawberries, goat cheese mouse, candied quinoa, beet puree
|Side Frites
|$6.00
(VG) parmesan, truffle oil, sea salt
More about Hub & Spoke Diner
Hub & Spoke Diner
1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Omelet
|$11.99
3 egg omelet, 1 meat & 2 sides/mix-ins (extra meat +2) OR no meat & 3 sides/mix-ins
|Chicken & Waffle
|$12.99
Sweet potato waffle, fried chicken, chile maple syrup, sunny side up egg, potatoes
|Sour Cream Flapjacks (2) (V)
|$8.99
Pure maple syrup, butter
More about Bricks Corner - SLC
PIZZA
Bricks Corner - SLC
1465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|The Brick House
|$18.00
red sauce, pepperoni, mild italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, mushrooms, marinated tomatoes
|The Spartichoke
|$18.00
white panna sauce, roasted garlic confit, saute fresh spinach, hearts of artichokes, fresh basil ricotta
|The Corner Margherita
|$17.00
light red Sauce, marinated tomato, tossed arugula, fresh basil ricotta, aged balsamic