Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in East Central

Go
East Central restaurants
Toast

East Central restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Pago

878 S. 900 E., Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (2409 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad$10.00
(VG, GF) + pickled fennel, potato chips, parmesan, baby kale
More about Pago
Bricks Corner - SLC image

PIZZA

Bricks Corner - SLC

1465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (164 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad
More about Bricks Corner - SLC

Browse other tasty dishes in East Central

Burritos

Avocado Toast

French Toast

Short Ribs

Map

More near East Central to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (336 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston