Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cappuccino in
East Central
/
Salt Lake City
/
East Central
/
Cappuccino
East Central restaurants that serve cappuccino
Publik Kitchen - 931 E 900 S
931 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
Avg 4.4
(656 reviews)
Cappuccino
$4.00
More about Publik Kitchen - 931 E 900 S
Hub & Spoke Diner
1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City
No reviews yet
Cappuccino
$3.99
More about Hub & Spoke Diner
Browse other tasty dishes in East Central
Grilled Chicken
Burritos
Chai Lattes
French Toast
Chicken Salad
Veggie Burgers
Avocado Toast
More near East Central to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(38 restaurants)
Sugar House
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Central City
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
City of South Salt Lake
No reviews yet
East Millcreek
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Ogden
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Provo
Avg 4.7
(33 restaurants)
Logan
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(495 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(82 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(458 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(368 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(360 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston