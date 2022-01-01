French toast in East Central
East Central restaurants that serve french toast
Publik Kitchen - 931 E 900 S
931 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|French Toast
|$8.00
French toast made with Red Bicycle mocha bread & dusted with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup & house made cinnamon butter.
Hub & Spoke Diner
1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City
|Kid's French Toast
|$4.99
Choice of bacon, sausage
|Classic French Toast
|$8.99
Brioche, pure maple syrup, whipped butter
|1/2 Stuffed Nutella French Toast
|$6.50
Spiced Brioche, crusted in toasted hazelnuts, and drizzled with Nutella syrup and topped with whipped cream and strawberries.