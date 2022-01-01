Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in East Central

East Central restaurants
Toast

East Central restaurants that serve french toast

Publik Kitchen image

 

Publik Kitchen - 931 E 900 S

931 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (656 reviews)
French Toast$8.00
French toast made with Red Bicycle mocha bread & dusted with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup & house made cinnamon butter.
More about Publik Kitchen - 931 E 900 S
Classic French Toast image

 

Hub & Spoke Diner

1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's French Toast$4.99
Choice of bacon, sausage
Classic French Toast$8.99
Brioche, pure maple syrup, whipped butter
1/2 Stuffed Nutella French Toast$6.50
Spiced Brioche, crusted in toasted hazelnuts, and drizzled with Nutella syrup and topped with whipped cream and strawberries.
More about Hub & Spoke Diner

