Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in East Central

Go
East Central restaurants
Toast

East Central restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Hub & Spoke Diner

1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Sweet tea brined chicken thigh, American cheese, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, brown honey mustard, French bun. Served with a side of house cut French fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Sweet tea brined chicken breast, American cheese, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, brown honey mustard, French bun. Served with a side of house cut French fries.
More about Hub & Spoke Diner
Bricks Corner - SLC image

PIZZA

Bricks Corner - SLC - 1465 S 700 E

1465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (164 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Kabobs$4.00
More about Bricks Corner - SLC - 1465 S 700 E

Browse other tasty dishes in East Central

Chai Lattes

Chicken Salad

Veggie Burgers

Cappuccino

French Toast

Avocado Toast

Burritos

Map

More near East Central to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (33 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (495 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (458 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (368 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston