Sugar House restaurants you'll love

Sugar House restaurants
Sugar House's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Salad
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Sugar House restaurants

SugarHouse BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

SugarHouse BBQ

880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Slab$18.75
1/3 Slab$14.75
MARBLED BRISKET SAND$9.65
More about SugarHouse BBQ
Bombay House image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Bombay House

2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.7 (6155 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Makhani (Butter Chicken) (D) (N)$14.50
tandoori chicken cooked with a butter based of onions & tomatoes
Vegetable Coconut Kurma (N) (V)$13.00
mixed vegetables in a coconut milk & spices
Paneer Masala (D)$14.00
house-made cheese cooked with bell peppers in cream sauce
More about Bombay House
BGR image

 

BGR

1202 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#Bacon Cheeseburger$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
#Wagyu Wellington
Our Grand Champion burger. Custom Blend Wagyu Truffle infused burger, deep-roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic with a touch of mustard all atop our legendary burger with bleu cheese and our homemade mojo sauce
#Kids Sliders$5.99
(2) sliders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream
More about BGR
SOMI Vietnamese Bistro image

NOODLES

SOMI Vietnamese Bistro

1215 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1657 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
D-ORANGE CHICKEN$17.50
CREME BRULEE$8.00
SOMI SPECIAL PHO$16.00
More about SOMI Vietnamese Bistro
Este Pizza Sugarhouse image

 

Este Pizza Sugarhouse

2148 South 900 East, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grandma Phi (Specialty)
Caprese Salad$9.00
Sausage, Red Pepper, & Basil (Specialty)
More about Este Pizza Sugarhouse
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1250 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quattro Stagioni
(The Four Seasons) Fior di Latte, San Marzano
Pomodoro, Prosciutto Crudo and Calabrese, Fresh Basil, Herbed Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Parmesan
Margherita
Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil
Pepperoni, Sausage and Portobello
All-Natural Italian Sausage,
Cupped Pepperoni, Herbed Portobello, Fior di Latte
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
Tap Room image

 

Tap Room

2021 S Windsor St Ste A, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pot Stickers with a kick$8.00
8 deep fried pork and veggie pot stickers, topped with spicy mayo and sriracha.
Prime French Dip Sandwich$12.00
A classic. Made with Prime Rib and swiss cheese, au jus, with a side of fries.
Plain Jane Burger$11.00
1/2 pound of Black Angus, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a toasted Ciabatta bun. With a side of fries.
More about Tap Room
Original Pancake House image

 

Original Pancake House

790 E 2100th S,Ste 400, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2X4 Pancakes$8.99
Two eggs any style and four buttermilk pancakes. Cal 632-672
Hash Browns$2.99
Coffee$3.29
More about Original Pancake House
Even Stevens Sandwiches image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Even Stevens Sandwiches

2030 South 900 East, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Cold Turkey & Cheese$4.95
Sliced turkey, cheddar, mayo, French (not grilled)
Sprang Chicken$11.25
Roasted chicken, provolone, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucum-bers, greens, honey mustard, wheat ciabatta.
Morrissey (Vegan)$9.75
Our delicious Vegan burrito is back! Loaded with tots, roasted red pepper & red onion mix, soyrizo, house vin and spinach. Served with a side of salsa morita.
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches
Restaurant banner

 

Campfire Lounge

837 EAST 2100 SOUTH, SALT LAKE CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Campfire Lounge

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sugar House

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Map

