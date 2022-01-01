Sugar House restaurants you'll love
More about SugarHouse BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
SugarHouse BBQ
880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|1/2 Slab
|$18.75
|1/3 Slab
|$14.75
|MARBLED BRISKET SAND
|$9.65
More about Bombay House
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Bombay House
2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Chicken Makhani (Butter Chicken) (D) (N)
|$14.50
tandoori chicken cooked with a butter based of onions & tomatoes
|Vegetable Coconut Kurma (N) (V)
|$13.00
mixed vegetables in a coconut milk & spices
|Paneer Masala (D)
|$14.00
house-made cheese cooked with bell peppers in cream sauce
More about BGR
BGR
1202 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|#Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
|#Wagyu Wellington
Our Grand Champion burger. Custom Blend Wagyu Truffle infused burger, deep-roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic with a touch of mustard all atop our legendary burger with bleu cheese and our homemade mojo sauce
|#Kids Sliders
|$5.99
(2) sliders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream
More about SOMI Vietnamese Bistro
NOODLES
SOMI Vietnamese Bistro
1215 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|D-ORANGE CHICKEN
|$17.50
|CREME BRULEE
|$8.00
|SOMI SPECIAL PHO
|$16.00
More about Este Pizza Sugarhouse
Este Pizza Sugarhouse
2148 South 900 East, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Grandma Phi (Specialty)
|Caprese Salad
|$9.00
|Sausage, Red Pepper, & Basil (Specialty)
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Quattro Stagioni
(The Four Seasons) Fior di Latte, San Marzano
Pomodoro, Prosciutto Crudo and Calabrese, Fresh Basil, Herbed Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Parmesan
|Margherita
Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil
|Pepperoni, Sausage and Portobello
All-Natural Italian Sausage,
Cupped Pepperoni, Herbed Portobello, Fior di Latte
More about Tap Room
Tap Room
2021 S Windsor St Ste A, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Pot Stickers with a kick
|$8.00
8 deep fried pork and veggie pot stickers, topped with spicy mayo and sriracha.
|Prime French Dip Sandwich
|$12.00
A classic. Made with Prime Rib and swiss cheese, au jus, with a side of fries.
|Plain Jane Burger
|$11.00
1/2 pound of Black Angus, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a toasted Ciabatta bun. With a side of fries.
More about Original Pancake House
Original Pancake House
790 E 2100th S,Ste 400, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|2X4 Pancakes
|$8.99
Two eggs any style and four buttermilk pancakes. Cal 632-672
|Hash Browns
|$2.99
|Coffee
|$3.29
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Even Stevens Sandwiches
2030 South 900 East, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Kids Cold Turkey & Cheese
|$4.95
Sliced turkey, cheddar, mayo, French (not grilled)
|Sprang Chicken
|$11.25
Roasted chicken, provolone, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucum-bers, greens, honey mustard, wheat ciabatta.
|Morrissey (Vegan)
|$9.75
Our delicious Vegan burrito is back! Loaded with tots, roasted red pepper & red onion mix, soyrizo, house vin and spinach. Served with a side of salsa morita.