Sugar House bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Sugar House
More about SOMI Vietnamese Bistro
NOODLES
SOMI Vietnamese Bistro
1215 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|D-ORANGE CHICKEN
|$17.50
|CREME BRULEE
|$8.00
|SOMI SPECIAL PHO
|$16.00
More about Tap Room
Tap Room
2021 S Windsor St Ste A, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Pot Stickers with a kick
|$8.00
8 deep fried pork and veggie pot stickers, topped with spicy mayo and sriracha.
|Prime French Dip Sandwich
|$12.00
A classic. Made with Prime Rib and swiss cheese, au jus, with a side of fries.
|Plain Jane Burger
|$11.00
1/2 pound of Black Angus, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a toasted Ciabatta bun. With a side of fries.