Sugar House bars & lounges you'll love

SOMI Vietnamese Bistro image

NOODLES

SOMI Vietnamese Bistro

1215 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1657 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
D-ORANGE CHICKEN$17.50
CREME BRULEE$8.00
SOMI SPECIAL PHO$16.00
More about SOMI Vietnamese Bistro
Tap Room image

 

Tap Room

2021 S Windsor St Ste A, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pot Stickers with a kick$8.00
8 deep fried pork and veggie pot stickers, topped with spicy mayo and sriracha.
Prime French Dip Sandwich$12.00
A classic. Made with Prime Rib and swiss cheese, au jus, with a side of fries.
Plain Jane Burger$11.00
1/2 pound of Black Angus, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a toasted Ciabatta bun. With a side of fries.
More about Tap Room
Restaurant banner

 

Campfire Lounge

837 EAST 2100 SOUTH, SALT LAKE CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Campfire Lounge

