Sugar House sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Sugar House

SugarHouse BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

SugarHouse BBQ

880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Slab$18.75
1/3 Slab$14.75
MARBLED BRISKET SAND$9.65
More about SugarHouse BBQ
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1250 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quattro Stagioni
(The Four Seasons) Fior di Latte, San Marzano
Pomodoro, Prosciutto Crudo and Calabrese, Fresh Basil, Herbed Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Parmesan
Margherita
Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil
Pepperoni, Sausage and Portobello
All-Natural Italian Sausage,
Cupped Pepperoni, Herbed Portobello, Fior di Latte
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
Even Stevens Sandwiches image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Even Stevens Sandwiches

2030 South 900 East, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Cold Turkey & Cheese$4.95
Sliced turkey, cheddar, mayo, French (not grilled)
Sprang Chicken$11.25
Roasted chicken, provolone, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucum-bers, greens, honey mustard, wheat ciabatta.
Morrissey (Vegan)$9.75
Our delicious Vegan burrito is back! Loaded with tots, roasted red pepper & red onion mix, soyrizo, house vin and spinach. Served with a side of salsa morita.
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches

