Sugar House sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Sugar House
More about SugarHouse BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
SugarHouse BBQ
880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|1/2 Slab
|$18.75
|1/3 Slab
|$14.75
|MARBLED BRISKET SAND
|$9.65
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Quattro Stagioni
(The Four Seasons) Fior di Latte, San Marzano
Pomodoro, Prosciutto Crudo and Calabrese, Fresh Basil, Herbed Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Parmesan
|Margherita
Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil
|Pepperoni, Sausage and Portobello
All-Natural Italian Sausage,
Cupped Pepperoni, Herbed Portobello, Fior di Latte
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Even Stevens Sandwiches
2030 South 900 East, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Kids Cold Turkey & Cheese
|$4.95
Sliced turkey, cheddar, mayo, French (not grilled)
|Sprang Chicken
|$11.25
Roasted chicken, provolone, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucum-bers, greens, honey mustard, wheat ciabatta.
|Morrissey (Vegan)
|$9.75
Our delicious Vegan burrito is back! Loaded with tots, roasted red pepper & red onion mix, soyrizo, house vin and spinach. Served with a side of salsa morita.