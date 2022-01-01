Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Sugar House
/
Salt Lake City
/
Sugar House
/
Chicken Tenders
Sugar House restaurants that serve chicken tenders
BGR
1202 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City
No reviews yet
#Chicken Tenders
$5.99
5 all-white meat tenders, fried golden brown with your choice of honey mustard or BBQ dipping sauces
More about BGR
Tap Room
2021 S Windsor St Ste A, Salt Lake City
Avg 4.4
(288 reviews)
Chicken Tenders
$8.00
More about Tap Room
