Chicken tenders in Sugar House

Sugar House restaurants
Sugar House restaurants that serve chicken tenders

BGR

1202 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
#Chicken Tenders$5.99
5 all-white meat tenders, fried golden brown with your choice of honey mustard or BBQ dipping sauces
Tap Room

2021 S Windsor St Ste A, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$8.00
