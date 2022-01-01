Salt Patisserie
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
792 Beacon Street, Newton MA 02459
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blackbird Doughnuts Union Street - Newton Centre
No Reviews
55F Union Street Newton, MA 02459
View restaurant
Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton - 796 Beacon Street
No Reviews
796 Beacon Street Newton, MA 02459
View restaurant
SUSHICO of Newton Centre - 761 Beacon Street
4.0 • 5
761 Beacon St Newton Centre, MA 02459
View restaurant