Salt & Pepper

800 West Lyon Avenue

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Wrap$10.09
GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, CHEDDAR CHEESE AND RANCH DRESSING.
Philly Sandwich$11.99
TENDER BEEF, GRILLED ONIONS, GRILLED GREEN AND RED PEPPERS, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, ON A CIABATTA ROLL, WITH AU JUS ON THE SIDE. SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, SOUP OR GARDEN SALAD.
Fettuccini Alfredo$10.99
MADE FROM THE BOTTOM UP, ALWAYS FRESH FETTUCCINI NOODLES, TOSSED IN ALFREDO SAUCE.
Chicken Avocado Salad$11.99
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, ON TOP OF FRESH GARDEN SALAD, AVOCADO, BLACK OLIVES, TOMATOES, GREEN AND RED PEPPERS, ONIONS, CUCUMBERS, HARD BOILED EGG AND CHEDDAR CHEESE
Reuben Sandwich$10.99
GRILLED SHAVED CORNED BEEF, SAUERKRAUT AND SWISS CHEESE, ON A RYE BREAD, GRILLED TO GOLDEN BROWN. SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, SOUP OR GARDEN SALAD.
BLT Sandwich$9.59
BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATOES AND MAYONNAISE, SQUEEZED ON TWO SLICES OF WHITE TOASTED BREAD. SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES, SOUP OR GARDEN SALAD.
Jumbo Shrimp$13.49
SEVEN BREADED SHRIMPS, FRIED TO GOLDEN BROWN, AND CHOICE OF POTATOES, RICE PILAF AND VEGETABLES OF THE DAY. SERVED WITH COCKTAIL SAUCE ON THE SIDE.
Hammy$10.99
TWO SCRAMBLED EGGS, SQUEEZED BETWEEN AMERICAN CHEESE, SWISS CHEESE AND HAM ON SOURDOUGH BREAD.
Hash Browns$3.99
Chicken Tender Melt$10.99
CHICKEN STRIPS, SQUEEZED BETWEEN TWO STRIPS OF BACON, SWISS CHEESE AND GRILLED TOMATOES, ON SOURDOUGH BREAD, GRILLED TO GOLDEN BROWN.
Lake City MN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
