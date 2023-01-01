Go
Main picView gallery

SALT. Rockford - 6860 Spring Creek Road

Open today 10:00 AM - 1:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

6860 Spring Creek Road

Rockford, IL 61114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:59 am

Location

6860 Spring Creek Road, Rockford IL 61114

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mary's Market Perryville Cafe - 2636 McFarland Road
orange starNo Reviews
2636 McFarland Road Rockford, IL 61107
View restaurantnext
Franchesco's
orange star4.6 • 1,595
7128 Spring Creek Rd Rockford, IL 61107
View restaurantnext
RBI's Restaurant and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3870 N Perryville Rd Rockford, IL 61114
View restaurantnext
Urban Forest Craft Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
6525 E Riverside Blvd Rockford, IL 61114
View restaurantnext
Baked Wings - 6390 East Riverside Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
6390 East Riverside Blvd Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext
Cantina Taco Loves Park - 6342 East Riverside Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
6342 East Riverside Boulevard Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rockford

Lino's
orange star4.5 • 2,204
5611 E State St Rockford, IL 61108
View restaurantnext
Franchesco's
orange star4.6 • 1,595
7128 Spring Creek Rd Rockford, IL 61107
View restaurantnext
Olivo Taco - Storefront
orange star4.8 • 905
330 College Ave Rockford, IL 61104
View restaurantnext
Olivo Taco Food Truck - #1
orange star4.8 • 905
330 College Ave Rockford, IL 61104
View restaurantnext
Olivo Taco Food Truck - #2
orange star4.8 • 905
330 College Ave Rockford, IL 61104
View restaurantnext
Olivo Taco Food Truck - #4
orange star4.8 • 905
330 College Ave Rockford, IL 61104
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Rockford

Loves Park

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Belvidere

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Poplar Grove

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)

Beloit

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Marengo

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hampshire

No reviews yet

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SALT. Rockford - 6860 Spring Creek Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston