Salt + Smoke
The team at Salt + Smoke have been passionate about treating meat right for years and are excited to bring our St. Louis-style BBQ to the Delmar Loop, Hampton, St. Charles, Central West End, (and soon!) BPV. We do our best to bring you the best. Everything from our fries to our pies are made from scratch!
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
392 N Euclid • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
392 N Euclid
St. Louis MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bowood by Niche
Bowood by Niche is the latest concept by Chef Gerard Craft, located in the former home of Café Osage within Bowood Farms in the Central West End.
The newest addition to the Niche Food Group family offers elegantly simple brunch fare (with a nod to Italy) in a light-filled, urban garden oasis setting.
Mission Taco Joint
#crushmissiontaco
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!
Bar Italia Ristorante
Authentic & Original, since 1983.