Salt + Smoke

The team at Salt + Smoke have been passionate about treating meat right for years and are excited to bring our St. Louis-style BBQ to the Delmar Loop, Hampton, St. Charles, Central West End, (and soon!) BPV. We do our best to bring you the best. Everything from our fries to our pies are made from scratch!

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

392 N Euclid • $$

Avg 4.3 (403 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Wings$12.99
Trashed, tossed in BBQ sauce and served with Alabama Ranch BBQ sauce. 8 pieces of wings to an order.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Brisket Plate$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
Brisket
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor.
Quart Side$14.99
Bestie Combo 3$22.99
Choice of three meats and includes a cheddar & bacon popover with choice of 2 sides.
Bestie Combo 2$18.99
Choice of two and includes a cheddar & bacon popover with choice of 2 sides.
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
White Cheddar Cracker Mac$5.00
Creamy white cheddar cheese souce with Conchiglie (shell noodles) topped with butter crackers and lightly baked.
S+S Double Cheeseburger$12.99
Two smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

392 N Euclid

St. Louis MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
