Salt Springs Brewery
Salt Springs offers handcrafted & locally sourced food, true-to-style craft beer, cider, wine, and spirits. We're in a 121 year old former church in the heart of Saline featuring expansive panels of stained glass panels inside and an outdoor Biergarten!
117 S Ann Arbor St
Popular Items
Location
117 S Ann Arbor St
Saline MI
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Paradise Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Wacker Chemical
Come in and enjoy!
Zingerman's Creamery
Come in and enjoy!
Zingerman's Bakehouse
Zingerman's Bakehouse. Baking for Ann Arbor since 1992!