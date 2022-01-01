Go
Salt Springs Brewery

Salt Springs offers handcrafted & locally sourced food, true-to-style craft beer, cider, wine, and spirits. We're in a 121 year old former church in the heart of Saline featuring expansive panels of stained glass panels inside and an outdoor Biergarten!

117 S Ann Arbor St



Popular Items

TEMPEH RUEBEN$14.50
marinated tempeh . grand cru gruyere . The Brinerys Fair n'By sauerkraut . house-made sammy sauce . rye bread
The incredibly tasty Tofu Sandwich$13.50
crispy tofu . thin-cut romaine . carrot . pickled jalapeño Korean-style BBQ . kimchi . ciabatta bun substitute: beef patty 2
Growler Strawberry Rhubarb Sour$23.00
ALL AMERICAN BURGER$12.00
bacon jam . sharp cheddar . tomato . shaved romaine . challah bun
B.Y.O.B.$15.50
Choice of cheese, choice of included toppings, choice of premium toppings.
CORNED BEEF RUEBEN$15.50
house-smoked corned beef . grand cru gruyere . The Brinerys Fair n'By sauerkraut . house-made sammy sauce . rye bread
Southern Style Pork Sammy$13.50
beer-soaked-house-smoked pork shoulder . sharp cheddar . house-made bread & butter pickles . stout BBQ sauce . coleslaw . toasted challah bun
BREWMASTER'S BEER BURGER$11.00
Ed's beer cheese . shaved romaine . sammy sauce . challah bun
Salt Springs & Beyond Burger$15.50
1/4lb char grilled Beyond Burger patty . dairy free mozzarella . roasted mushrooms . shaved romaine . sammy sauce . ciabatta bun
Beet Salad$11.00
golden beets . spinach . red quinoa . feta . blueberries . glazed almonds . champagne vinaigrette
Location

117 S Ann Arbor St

Saline MI

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
