Go
Main picView gallery

Salt & Straw - Los Gatos

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

50 University Avenue

Los Gatos, CA 95030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

50 University Avenue, Los Gatos CA 95030

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Steamer's Grillhouse - 31 University Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
31 University Avenue Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Chez Philippe
orange starNo Reviews
34 North Santa Cruz Avenue Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
The Lexington House
orange star4.2 • 688
40 N Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
orange starNo Reviews
49 E Main st Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Centonove - 109 W Main St
orange star4.5 • 2,730
109 W Main St Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Zona Rosa Los Gatos
orange star4.6 • 1,484
81 W Main St Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Gatos

Happy Hound - 15899 Los Gatos Blvd
orange star4.6 • 3,577
15899 Los Gatos Blvd Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurantnext
Centonove - 109 W Main St
orange star4.5 • 2,730
109 W Main St Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Zona Rosa Los Gatos
orange star4.6 • 1,484
81 W Main St Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
The Palms Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 1,262
115 N Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Campo Di Bocce
orange star4.3 • 788
565 University Ave Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurantnext