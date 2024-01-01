Salt & Straw - West Hollywood
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
8949 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood CA 90069
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stache - West Hollywood
No Reviews
8941 Santa Monica Boulevard West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurant
Hollywood Burger - West Hollywood - 8807 Santa Monica Boulevard
No Reviews
8807 Santa Monica Boulevard West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurant