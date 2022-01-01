Go
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

a 5% fee is added to all to-go orders

SEAFOOD

2850 IH 35 North • $$

Avg 4.5 (1062 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$21.00
Cod, lone star batter, salt fries, tartar, malt vinegar
Bowl Clam Chowda$9.00
Clams, potato, leeks, bacon
Fried Fish & Shrimp Platter$21.00
Tartar, cocktail, salt fries, fennel slaw
Shrimp and Lobster Roll$21.00
Poached shrimp & lobster, butter roll, pickled celery, kettle chips
Hush Puppies$6.00
Jalapeno, cornbread batter, remoulade
Fish Sandwich$16.00
Butter roll, tartar, bread & butter, pickles, fennel slaw, kettle chips
Gulf Coast Peel & Eat Shrimp (Each)$3.00
Cocktail sauce, lemon
Gulf Oysters$2.50
Fresh Shucked (out of shell)
Horseradish, Cocktail, Mignonette
Wood Fired Salmon$24.00
Dijon BBQ glaze, cold potato salad, grilled asparagus, crispy onion rings
Bread & Butter$5.00
House made sourdough, whipped butter, house made bread & butter pickles
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2850 IH 35 North

Round Rock TX

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

