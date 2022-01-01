Go
SALT Waterfront Restaurant

On the University of Miami, RSMAS/Key Biscayne Campus. Overlooking Key Biscayne. Open to the Public for Lunch Mon-Fri, Wetlab is open Wed-Fri.

4600 Rickenbacker Causeway

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.95
Buffalo-dipped grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheese and ranch or bleu cheese dressing in your choice of tortilla
Dessert
Ultimate Angus Burger$10.00
1/2 pound of prime Angus beef topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Onion Rings on a toasted Kaiser Roll
Fountain Drink$1.40
20 oz TOGO Cup
Caprese$7.00
Homemade Pesto with Fresh Sliced Mozzarella & Tomato
Tender Basket$9.50
All white meat chicken battered and fried served with fries and choice of BBQ sauce, honey mustard or ranch dressing
Blackened Fish Tacos$10.00
Three Blackened fish tacos with Pico de Gallo and Lettuce in flour tortillas with Lime Crema and spicy siracha sauce
Rice Bowls$11.00
Choice of Yellow or White RIce, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains, Corn, Meat, Salsa, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, cheddar Cheese and Jalapenos
Caesar Salad$5.00
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with caesar dressing, homemade croutons, black olives and parmesan cheese
Can Pop$1.00
Location

4600 Rickenbacker Causeway

Miami FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
