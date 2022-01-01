The Tasting Room at Salt & Acres
Open today 3:00 PM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
9490 County Road 25
Fort Lupton, CO 80621
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location
9490 County Road 25, Fort Lupton CO 80621
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Yummy Ice Cream Rolls, Desserts & More
No Reviews
11078 cimarron st Firestone, CO 80504
View restaurant