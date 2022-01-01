Go
Saltbox Kitchen

Saltbox Kitchen is a cafe located in the heart of West Concord offering seasonal, globally-inspired dishes featuring fresh produce from Saltbox Farm, also located in Concord. Saltbox Kitchen also provides full-service catering for weddings and special events. Saltbox Kitchen is open 6 days a week from 8 am to 8 pm Monday to Wednesday and 8am-9pm Thursday to Saturday. We offer breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as an extensive selection of prepared foods to go for those busy nights when you’d rather not cook. See all the details at www.saltboxkitchen.com.
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

84 Commonwealth Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (445 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese & Tomato (vegetarian)$9.00
Vermont cheddar, American cheese, heirloom tomato, sourdough bread.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken sandwich with tomato, lettuce, pickles, blue cheese dressing, soft roll.
Chickpea & Lentil Fritters (Vegetarian)$14.00
Chickpea and Lentil Fritters with tzatziki, shaved fennel, shaved red onion, Moroccan-style chimichurri, whole wheat wrap
Butternut Squash & Coconut Curry Soup (Gluten Free, Dairy Free w/o Yogurt)
Butternut squash and coconut curry soup with tomato, lentils, cilantro, dill, parsley and yogurt.
Chicken Tenders & Fries$11.00
Fried chicken tenders with fries, ketchup & honey mustard.
Ginger Scone$3.00
Saltbox Farm Shaved Vegetable Salad (gluten free, dairy free, vegan)$12.00
Saltbox Farm Shaved Vegetable Salad with toasted fennel seed vinaigrette, tarragon & parsley
Saltbox "BLT"$12.00
Saltbox "BLT" with mustard aïoli, heirloom tomato, Vermont cheddar, English muffin.
Saltbox Cheeseburger$17.00
Saltbox Cheeseburger with Vermont cheddar, pickles, tomato, lettuce, shaved onion, special sauce & fries.
"Angry Sicilian" Panini$15.00
Angry Sicilian panini with prosciutto, capicolla, genoa salami, roasted red peppers, pickled onions, parmesan, balsamic and olive oil on ciabatta.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

84 Commonwealth Ave

Concord MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
