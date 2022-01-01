Go
Salted Pig American Barbecue

We are Salted Pig American Barbecue,
a new barbecue restaurant located in the Oro Valley Marketplace. We strive to serve the most delicious barbecue inspired by the greatest smoking traditions of the American South; from Texas to the Carolinas!
Hours: Open 3:00pm to 9:00pm Tuesday - Saturday,
11:00am to 3:00pm Sunday
We are closed Mondays

11835 N Oracle Rd Suite 101

Popular Items

2 Meat Combo$19.00
choice of two small sides
St. Louis Spareribs - Full Rack$28.00
Grown-up sized ribs smoked to perfection with a light glaze of Mississippi sauce.
Add Bun$1.25
Martin's Potato Bun
Add Cornbread$1.00
A delightfully fluffy, buttery recipe for cornbread muffin!
Creamy Coleslaw$3.00
Side Sauce$0.25
Pit Boss Sandwich$14.00
Creamy coleslaw | Martin's potato bun | choose your chopped meat and sauce pairing
East Carolina Pulled Pork - 1 pound$16.00
Inspired by the countries oldest barbecue traditions: Rich, flavorful, and succulent
Central Texas Brisket - 1 pound$28.00
Simply rubbed with only salt and pepper in the Texas way to highlight the beef and smoke flavors.
Smoked Mac & Cheese$3.00
Large elbow pasta in a creamy house-made smoked sauce of Chef's select cheeses.
Location

11835 N Oracle Rd Suite 101

Oro Valley AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
