We are Salted Pig American Barbecue,

a new barbecue restaurant located in the Oro Valley Marketplace. We strive to serve the most delicious barbecue inspired by the greatest smoking traditions of the American South; from Texas to the Carolinas!

Hours: Open 3:00pm to 9:00pm Tuesday - Saturday,

11:00am to 3:00pm Sunday

We are closed Mondays



11835 N Oracle Rd Suite 101