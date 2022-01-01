Saltillo Mexican Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
STEAKS
5427 Bissonnet St. • $$
5427 Bissonnet St.
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
