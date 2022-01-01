Go
Toast

Saltillo Mexican Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

STEAKS

5427 Bissonnet St. • $$

Avg 4.8 (820 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

5427 Bissonnet St.

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dandelion Cafe

No reviews yet

Your Favorite Cafe and Brunch Spot in the Bellaire Neighborhood!

Ostioneria La Reyna #1

No reviews yet

Best Mexican Seafood & Oyster Bar in HTown!

Bob's Lounge & Grill

No reviews yet

The '401 Table and Tap

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston