SALTLIGHT STATION

Modern Vietnamese Cuisine | Banh mi and Pho

SANDWICHES • PHO

1501 S Greenville Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (594 reviews)

Popular Items

Vermicelli Noodle Salad Bowl$9.99
Choice of PORK, CHICKEN, TOFU or SHRIMP (+$3) or two-item COMBINATION (+$3). Served with rice noodle, lettuce, purple cabbage, cucumber, pickled carrots and choice of dressing.
Texan Pho$11.00
BRISKET, RIBEYE, and house-made beef MEATBALL. Our NO MSG broth is crafted by slowly simmering choice meat and bones with charred ginger, onions and aromatic spices. Served with rice noodles, bean sprouts, and garnished with sliced onion, scallion, cilantro, basil, and optional sliced jalapeno and lime.
Rice Bowl$9.99
Served with Jasmine rice, and choice of GRILLED PORK, CHICKEN, TOFU or SHRIMP (+$3). Served with Vietnamese "Nuoc Mam" sauce.
Lunch Special$10.99
Choice of lunch entree, side, and beverage.
Available Mon-Thurs 11AM-2PM
Banh Mi Sandwich$7.99
Choice of PORK, CHICKEN, TOFU. BRISKET or PRIME RIB extra. Served on a baguette with pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro, sriracha aioli, and sliced jalapenos on the side.
Rancher Pho$10.00
Char-grilled lemongrass seasoned CHICKEN breast hand sliced to order. Our NO MSG broth is crafted by slowly simmering choice meat and bones with charred ginger, onions and aromatic spices. Served with rice noodles, bean sprouts, and garnished with sliced onion, scallion, cilantro, basil, and optional sliced jalapeno and lime.
Creek Fried Rice$12.99
Fried rice with shrimp, bacon, eggs, green onion and shallots. Served with a cup of bone broth.
Summer Rolls$6.99
Choice of PORK, CHICKEN, SHRIMP, or TOFU. Lettuce, purple cabbage, cucumber, pickled carrots, basil leaf, and rice noodle wrapped in rice paper and choice of dipping sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1501 S Greenville Ave

Allen TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

