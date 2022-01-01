Go
Salt & Iron

Located in the heart of Downtown Edmonds, Salt & Iron brings the comfort of American Northwest cuisine.

321 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

S&I BURGER$21.00
8oz all-natural beef · potato roll ·bacon · lettuce · caramelized onion · Beecher’s cheese · lemon garlic aioli · frites
8oz FILET & FRITES$60.00
salt & pepper frites ·
red wine demi
ROASTED CHICKEN$38.00
porcini cream sauce · english peas · potatoes · asparagus · tarragon
ROASTED CAULIFLOWER$12.00
herbs · chilies · chorizo spice · tahini green sauce
S&I WEDGE$17.00
gem lettuce · avocado green goddess dressing · shaved red onion · egg · crispy smoked pork belly · tomato · roquefort blue cheese · garlic croutons
PETITE FILET$30.00
garlic whipped potatoes · demi-glace · herb salad
KIDS SHRIMP$10.00
KIDS CHEESEBURGER$10.00
Location

321 Main Street

Edmonds WA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
