Saltwater Deck

In the comfort of your home or Come soak up the sun either way, enjoy some tasty food!

2630 E Ocean Blvd

Popular Items

Craft Fountain Soda$3.00
Stubborn 100% real cane sugar
Bottled Smart water$2.50
Iced Coffee$3.00
Italiano$12.95
imported mortadella, salami, "gabagool" capicola, sliced provolone, crisp lettuce, creamy parmesan Italian dressing on a fresh baked daily telera roll.
Plant-Based Cheeseburger$13.45
beyond beef patty, sharp vegan cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, fresh onion, crisp pickles, House made vegan secret sauce
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$12.95
imported soyrizo/ Organic tofu scramble, roasted herb potatoes, sharp chedder vegan cheese in a warm flour tortilla.
Grass-Fed Cheeseburger$13.45
1/3LB grass-fed Angus beef, white cheddar cheese, Crisp lettuce, Juicy tomato, fresh onion, crisp pickles, and deluxe house secret sauce on a fresh baked daily telera roll
Tofu Banh Mi$13.45
Low and slow grilled, marinated organic tofu, Japanese pickled carrots and daikon, fresh herbs, sweet vegan mayo on a fresh baked toasted telera roll.
Classic Breakfast Burrito$12.95
cage free eggs, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, roasted herb potatoes, white cheddar cheese In a warm flour tortilla
Philly Cheese Steak$13.45
A taste of the east coast, top sirloin sliced beef, mixed with imported provolone cheese and grilled onions on a toasted fresh baked telera roll.
Location

2630 E Ocean Blvd

Long Beach CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

