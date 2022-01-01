Go
Saltwater Grille

Northwest Connecticut's premier seafood destination in the heart of Litchfield! Next to Stop N Shop on Commons Drive. Litchfield's largest outdoor dining plus screen porch. Come as you are, families welcome.

26 Commons Drive

Popular Items

Pasta Your Way$9.00
Cavetalli pasta served simply buttered, with marinara, or baked mac & cheese style
Dijon Cod$27.00
Fresh Atlantic cod, encrusted with Dijon mustard and Parmesan, finished with sautéed mushrooms
Chicken Fingers$9.00
3 breaded and fried premium chicken fingers served with fries and BBQ sauce
Grilled Salmon$28.00
Simply grilled Faroe Island salmon
NE Clam Chowder
A house favorite! Classic New England Clam Clam Chowder
Bread & Butter
Grilled Artichoke Hearts$12.00
with citrus aioli, dusted with parmesan cheese
Fish & Chips$24.00
Generous portion of flaky and lightly beer-battered sustainable fresh cod, house fries, tartar sauce, coleslaw
Small Caesar$5.00
Kids Sliders$9.00
2 Wagyu beef sliders with cheese served with fries
Location

26 Commons Drive

Litchfield CT

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
