Go
Toast

The Salty Dog

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

2411 S 24th St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1337 reviews)

Popular Items

Xtra Sauce$0.75
Iced Tea$2.50
Charbuff$19.00
Trad Wings$19.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2411 S 24th St

Council Bluffs IA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Home Team Cookout

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Kel's Pizza & Wings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hugo's Taco Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston