Salty's BBQ & Catering - Rosedale

9425 Rosedale Hwy

Popular Items

Tri-Tip Sandwich$12.49
5 oz of Tri-Tip on a pyrenees roll toasted with garlic butter. Comes with one regular side and 2 oz of BBQ on the side
Spicy Mac n Cheese
Our most popular side made with pepperjack and cheese and a jalapeno cream
Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Chicken breast pulled and chopped on a pyrenees roll toasted with garlic butter. Comes with one regular side and BBQ on the side
Pulled Sandwich$10.99
5 oz of pulled pork on a pyrenees roll toasted with garlic butter. Comes with one regular side and BBQ on top
Salty's Special$14.99
Layer of Tri-Tip, filled with pulled pork, ladle of BBQ, yellow chiles, and topped with coleslaw. Comes with one regular side
Pig Sandwich$11.99
5 oz of pulled pork on a pyrenees roll toasted with garlic butter. Comes with one regular side, BBQ, and Coleslaw on top
Brisket Sandwich$12.99
5 oz of brisket, on a pyrenees roll toasted with garlic butter. Comes with one regular side, and BBQ on top
Pyrenees Roll$0.79
1 dinner roll from our local bakery toasted with garlic butter
1/2 lb Tri-Tip Dinner$16.99
1/2 lb of Tri-Tip with 2 regular sides, Pyrenees roll, and 4 oz of BBQ on the side
Green Beans
Made with sauteed garlic butter and spices
Location

9425 Rosedale Hwy

Bakersfield CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
