Salty's Lobster & Co Food Truck

Fresh never frozen Connecticut Style Lobster Rolls, Loaded Fries and More!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

16 Church Ave SW • $$

Avg 4.3 (486 reviews)

Popular Items

SALTY'S WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS$9.00
Garlic flavored cheese curds served with our made from scratch buttermilk Ranch!
SHRIMP ROLL$10.00
Juicy Shrimp Tossed in our Cajun Mayo Dressing, on a Toasted Split Top Buttery Brioche Roll! Served with a side of chips.
LOADED CRAB FRY$14.00
Our Crispy Seasoned Fries with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Ranch, Smokey Bacon, and Flaky Lump Blue Crab Meat!
LOBSTER ROLL$25.00
Four ounces of North Atlantic Claw/Knuckle Lobster Meat drenched in hot sweet cream butter served in our Toasted Split Top Buttery Brioche Roll. Served with a side of Boardwalk Fries.
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

16 Church Ave SW

Roanoke VA

Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
