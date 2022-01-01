Go
Salud! de Mesilla

Featuring New American Cuisine & Tapas

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1800 Avenida de Mesilla • $$

Avg 4.5 (1244 reviews)

Popular Items

Islander Burger$16.00
Blast of Bacon$14.00
Calamari$8.00
GF Breading + Calamari Tentacles & Rings + Buttermilk Ranch + Lemons
NM Trifecta$15.00
Brioche Bun + Beef Pattie + Green Chile + Asadero Cheese
Classic Burger$13.00
Brioche Bun + Single Pattie + Lettuce + Tomato
Kids Mini Corn Dogs$5.00
St. Louis Toasted Ravioli (8)$10.00
Fried Beef Ravioli + Breaded + Pomodoro Sauce + Provel Cheese
Mini Green Chile Mac & Cheese$7.00
Penne Pasta + Green Chile + Creamy Cheese
Salud! Tea$3.50
Black & Bleu Burger$14.00
Brioche Bun + Beef Pattie + Black Pepper + Bleu Cheese + Lettuce + Tomato
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1800 Avenida de Mesilla

Las Cruces NM

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

