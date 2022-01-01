Salud Juicery

The Crafty Jackalope

No reviews yet

We are a craft beer themed bar & grille featuring a new large outdoor patio and full service outdoor bar with tv's! We feature a cozy interior with plenty of televisions for watching your favorite sporting events. But the real attraction is our delicious homemade food and large selection of craft beer. Our daily specials change frequently but are always delicious!

We strongly believe the Crafty Jackalope offers some of the best casual dining and craft beer selections in the South Hills area. Complementing our local favorites is an eclectic selection of American and customer-inspired menu items, all prepared from scratch using the best quality ingredients.

Our commitment is to serve high quality food in a comfortable atmosphere, by a professional staff in a friendly and timely manner. We want to know our customers by name, making them feel at home. We want to exceed their expectations during every visit to The Crafty Jackalope!

