Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Saluda

Go
Saluda restaurants
Toast

Saluda restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Consumer pic

 

The Purple Onion - Saluda

16 E main St, Saluda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salsa & Chips$7.00
More about The Purple Onion - Saluda
Consumer pic

 

The SPOT

101 E Main St, Saluda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salsa & Chips$5.00
More about The SPOT
Map

More near Saluda to explore

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mills River

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston