Go
Toast

Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave

Come in and enjoy!

8125 W Sahara Blvd Suite 110

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side of Chips and Salsa$5.00
Shrimp Ceviche$16.00
Carne Asada Fries$12.00
Grilled Steak, Fries, 3 Cheese, Chile Lime Salt, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Sarandeada Sauce
Lunch Two Chicken Tacos$9.95
Served with Rice and Beans
Quesadilla$11.00
Choice of Meat, Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream
2 Item Combinations$16.00
Served with Rice, Beans and a Small Pozole Soup
Tacos Seafood$17.00
Choice of 3 Seafood Tacos Served with Cilantro Rice & Black Beans
Steak Fajitas$21.00
Guajillo Citrus Marinade, Sauteed Onions, Red Peppers & Pasilla Peppers Served with Spanish Rice, Beans Guacamole, Sour Cream & Flour or Corn Tortilla
Single Enchilada$3.50
Crab & Shrimp Rellano$24.00
Roasted Poblano Pepper, Habanero Spiked Lobster Sauce, Black Beans & Cilantro Rice
See full menu

Location

8125 W Sahara Blvd Suite 110

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Marie Callender's #293

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0001

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Sultan's Palace

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Waffle Brothers

No reviews yet

Serving one warm waffle at a time! Specializing in Breakfast and Brunch-Belgian waffles, Chicken, Alcoholic Beverages, And More!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston