Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave
Come in and enjoy!
8125 W Sahara Blvd Suite 110
Popular Items
Location
8125 W Sahara Blvd Suite 110
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Marie Callender's #293
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0001
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Sultan's Palace
Come on in and enjoy!
Waffle Brothers
Serving one warm waffle at a time! Specializing in Breakfast and Brunch-Belgian waffles, Chicken, Alcoholic Beverages, And More!