Go
Toast

Salumeria 104 - Coral Gables

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

117 Miracle Mile • $$

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)

Popular Items

Tagliatelle Bolognese$19.00
Cheese Selection$30.00
Litte Gem Lettuce$14.00
Milanese$30.00
Gnocchi Sorrentina$21.00
Branzino$32.00
Grande Selezione$31.00
Meat Balls$14.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

117 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tapeo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sushi Maki Catering

No reviews yet

Sushi Maki Cater

Kao Coral Gables

No reviews yet

A unique fusion restaurant that introduces South Florida into the world of Argentine-Japanese inspired dishes with some Peruvian flair

Cantina Grill Coral Gables

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston