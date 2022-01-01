Go
Salumi Deli

We are back for lunch! Our restaurant is open for dine-in, take out, and delivery Tuesday through Saturday 11am - 4pm.
For online orders go to salumideli.com, Grubhub, or DoorDash!

404 Occidental Ave South

Popular Items

Coke$2.00
Diet Coke$2.00
Lemon San Pell$3.00
Classic + Mole Slice Pack$7.00
2oz of Pre sliced, vacuum sealed and shelf stable salami. Perfect for a snack and travels well!
Pancetta
Bottled Water$2.00
Orange San Pell$3.00
Sparkling Water (San Pellegrino)$3.00
Finocchiona + Agrumi Slice Pack$7.00
2oz of Pre sliced, vacuum sealed and shelf stable salami. Perfect for a snack and travels well!
Coppa
Location

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
