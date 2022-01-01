Salumi Deli
We are back for lunch! Our restaurant is open for dine-in, take out, and delivery Tuesday through Saturday 11am - 4pm.
For online orders go to salumideli.com, Grubhub, or DoorDash!
404 Occidental Ave South
Popular Items
Location
404 Occidental Ave South
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Evergreens
We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!
Altstadt
Willkommen! We are a modern German restaurant in the heart of Pioneer Square. We can't wait to serve you.
Matsu
Come in and enjoy!
Oasis
The original Oasis, opened in 2002, we have been here serving the Chinatown ID and greater Seattle community for almost 20yrs! We hope to see you soon!