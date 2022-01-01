Go
Salumi Online Catering

Salumi Catering is back! Large orders may require 48 hours' notice - our staff will contact you with any concerns. 18% gratuity added to orders over $100.
Want to customize your catering event?
Please contact catering@salumideli.com for more information!

404 Occidental Ave S

Popular Items

Small Sandwich Platter$60.00
A selection of our sandwiches cut in quarters and served on a platter, choose a combination of: Classic Salumi and Fontina Cheese, Hot Sopressata and Provolone Cheese, Finocchiona and Mozzarella, Mole Salami and Mozzarella, Grindhouse, The Chicago, Veggie Melt, and the Salumi Muffo
Macrina Giuseppe Loaf$2.00
Large Meat and Cheese Platter (8-10 servings)$95.00
A selection of our cured meats, cheese, marinated olives, and rosemary sea salt crackers
Large Sandwich Platter$120.00
A selection of our sandwiches cut in quarters and served on a platter, choose a combination of: Classic Salumi and Fontina Cheese, Hot Sopressata and Provolone Cheese, Finocchiona and Mozzarella, Mole Salami and Mozzarella, Grindhouse, The Chicago, Veggie Melt, and the Salumi Muffo
Pancetta Cookies$2.50
Homemade chocolate chip cookie with our own pancetta bacon sprinkled on top
Parisienne Baguette$6.00
Small Premier Board (4-6 servings)$100.00
A feast-worthy board with our Agrumi, Mole, Finocchiona, Salumi, Hot Sopressata, and Coppa cured meats, Orange and fennel marinated mixed olives, Giardiniera (preserved vegetable relish), Roasted Marcona almond, Heirloom Navel orange marmalade, Coro’s country mustard, Dried black mission fig, Rosemary Panzanella cracker and Fresh market produce.
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.50
Good old homemade chocolate chip cookie
Large Premier Board (8-10 Servings)$200.00
A feast-worthy board with our Agrumi, Mole, Finocchiona, Salumi, Hot Sopressata, and Coppa cured meats, Orange and fennel marinated mixed olives, Giardiniera (preserved vegetable relish), Roasted Marcona almond, Heirloom Navel orange marmalade, Coro’s country mustard, Dried black mission fig, Rosemary Panzanella cracker and Fresh market produce.
Location

404 Occidental Ave S

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

