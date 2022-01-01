Go
Salute' image

Salute'

Open today 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1045 NW Bond St.

Bend, OR 97703

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Caesar$9.00
Baby Romaine, House Caesar, Parmigiano Reggiano, House Croutons
Scampi$25.00
Wild Ocean Prawns, Capellini, White Wine, Butter, Garlic, Fresh Herbs
Spaghetti Carbonara$16.00
Crispy Pancetta, Black Pepper, Parmesan, Fresh Herbs
Fettuccine Alfredo$16.00
Parmigiano Reggiano Garlic Cream Sauce, With Chicken Add 6
Hand Made Ravioli$19.00
Reggiano Cream Sauce
Arugala & Pear$12.00
Baby Arugula, Honey Poached Pear, Gorgonzola,Pistachios, White Balsamic Vin
Penne Arrabiata$17.00
Italian Sausage, Spicy Garlic Tomato Sauce
Spaghetti Bolognese$19.00
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Herb Crust, Pan Fried, Pomodoro, Spaghetti
Chicken Marsala$22.00
Pan Seared Chicken Breast & Fettuccine, Marsala Wine & Cremini Mushroom Sauce
See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

1045 NW Bond St., Bend OR 97703

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Deschutes Brewery Public House

No reviews yet

Our original Public House has been a vibrant fixture of the downtown Bend, Oregon scene since 1988. Not only were our very first beers brewed here – think Black Butte Porter and Jubelale – but we quickly became a gathering spot for locals and visitors alike. While the beer speaks for itself through a total of 19 taps, our chefs also put the same quality and hand-crafted excellence into the cuisine. Our beer-centric menu features fresh ingredients, many sourced from local farmers, foragers and ranchers with whom the team has built strong relationships over the years. Most menu items are hand-crafted from scratch whenever possible, and several items are made with spent grain from the brewing process. Come visit us at Bend’s original brew pub and see where it all began.

51 Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

BEND

No reviews yet

Try our full menu selection of Burgers, Sandwiches, Pastas, Vegan Entrees!
"The Point, Your Neighborhoods Best Pub and Grill"

Bend Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Good Views - Better Brews!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Salute'

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston