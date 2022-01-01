Salvadoreno Restaurant #4
Salvadoran Homestyle Cooking from Pupusas, Breakfast Plates, Sopas, Mariscos and much more!
FRENCH FRIES
303 E Southern Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
303 E Southern Ave
Mesa AZ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Hub Grill & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Lone Spur Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Some Burros
Come in and enjoy!
Mae-Khong Thai Tapas & Bar
Thai/Isan casual street food with delicious cocktails