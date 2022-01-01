Go
Salvage Yard Bar and Grill

Salvage your day at the Salvage Yard Bar and Grill!

5406 Hampton Ave.

Popular Items

Boneless Wings$10.00
Crispy, delicious boneless wings with your choice of sauce: original spicy, mustard, garlic parmesan, honey Dijon or BBQ
Toasted Raviolis$7.00
A STL fan favorite, topped with Romano cheese and served with a side of marinara
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Crispy, golden, perfectly fried mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara
14" CHI BYO$19.00
Thick deep dish crust, choose your own toppings
Cheese Garlic Bread$4.00
Topped with a butter garlic sauce, provolone cheese blend, Romano cheese and served with marinara
Italian Salad$8.00
Fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce tossed with parmesan, artichokes, pimentos, red onion and our house dressing
16" STL BYO$15.00
Thin and crispy crust, choose your own toppings
10" CHI BYO$14.00
Thick deep dish crust, choose your own toppings
12" STL BYO$11.00
Thin and crispy crust, choose your own toppings
Chicken Wings$15.00
Delicious bone-in wings with your choice of sauce: original spicy, mustard, garlic parmesan, honey Dijon or BBQ
Location

5406 Hampton Ave.

St. Louis MO

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salt + Smoke

The team at Salt + Smoke have been passionate about treating meat right for years and are excited to bring our St. Louis-style BBQ to the Delmar Loop, Hampton, St. Charles, Central West End, (and soon!) BPV. We do our best to bring you the best. Everything from our fries to our pies are made from scratch!

St. Louis Pizza & Wings

At St. Louis Pizza & Wings we deliver pizza and more to your door! Our specialty cooks prepare delicious food super fast, perfect to satisfy even the most intense hunger craving.
St. Louis Pizza & Wings is a locally owned and operated restaurant perfect for casual family dinners and sports team celebrations. Our wide menu is sure to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters, so bring the whole gang by for dinner! In addition to our famous pizza and wings, we also serve pastas, salads, burgers, sandwiches and of course irresistible homemade desserts.
The staff at St. Louis Pizza & Wings goes above and beyond to provide the highest quality of customer service. Ordering deliver? Our friendly delivery staff promises quick and courteous service every time. If you choose to dine in with us, our attentive servers are eager to make your experience a memorable one. As your local neighborhood restaurant, we work hard to create a casual and comfortable place that makes you always feel welcome!

Golden Hoosier

If a natural history museum/old world hunting lodge and a historic Art Deco neighborhood bar had a love child, we’re that baby. Come visit our uniquely quirky South City watering hole.

Pietro's

Pietro’s is a St. Louis Italian restaurant that was started in 1960 as a small, family operated bar and dining establishment. Still family owned, Pietro’s has served generations of families with quality meals at reasonable prices.

