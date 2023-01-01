SALVAJE
Open today 11:00 AM - 2:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
79-11 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights NY 11372
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pio Pio 02 - Jackson Heights - 8402 Northern Blvd
No Reviews
8402 NORTHERN BLVD JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY 11372
View restaurant