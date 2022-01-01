Go
Salvation Coffee Company

3321 S Church St • $$

Avg 4.7 (306 reviews)

Popular Items

El Sancho
spicy mocha topped with whip and chocolate drizzle
Large 20oz House Roasted/Brewed Coffee$3.18
Toasty Oats
vanilla, honey, and brown sugar latte made with oat milk and topped with whip cream
Cold Brew
house cold brew. served unsweetened and without milk unless otherwise specified.
Sitting Bear Claw
cinnamon and caramel latte topped with whip cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon powder
Latte (hot)
espresso and milk topped with a dollop of foam
Salty Dog
Our house favorite. A blend of chocolate, caramel, hazelnut and toffee crunch topped with whip cream chocolate and caramel drizzle
Moms Hazelnut Mocha
a nutella flavored mocha topped with whip cream and chocolate powder
Irish Wedding
chocolate, caramel, and vanilla latte topped with whip cream and chocolate drizzle
Trinity Cream
Caramel brulee flavored latte topped with whip and caramel drizzle
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Takeout

3321 S Church St

Burlington NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
