Salvatore Italian Restaurant

A local favorite that originally started as a small deli & pizzeria in Montebello at Washington and Montebello Blvd. The success of our family business was exclusively by word-of-mouth with good, honest Italian cooking from the south of Italy. Today, our food is still as good as it was when we first opened to the public--by word of mouth--but closer to you by way of the internet.
Our menu includes lasagna, manicotti, cannelloni, eggplant parmigiana, many chicken dishes, specialty pasta dishes, steaks, and seafood. Don't forget about our pizza, calzone, and sandwiches! Our motto is, "who eats well, lives well." Enjoy. Joe & Anthony, owners.

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

125 N 6th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1771 reviews)

Popular Items

Fettuccine Alfredo$12.95
Fettuccine served with a creamy cheese sauce. Add protein or veggie extra.
Baked Penne$14.49
Penne topped with mozzarella cheese and meat sauce.
Garlic Bread$3.49
Six pieces of garlic bread. Serves 1 person.
Lrg Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$17.95
Our zesty pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese. Want to customize your pie? Add toppings and "Build Your Own" pizza. 16" round serves 4-5 persons. 12 slices.
Antipasto Salad$4.75
Chopped housed salad, assorted deli meats, provolone cheese, pepperoncini, Italian dressing. (Individual)
Med Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$15.95
Our zesty pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese. Want to customize your pie? Add toppings and "Build Your Own" pizza. 14" round serves 3-4 persons. 8 slices.
Lasagna & Cheese Ravioli$15.95
Meat lasagna and cheese ravioli with meat sauce.
Caesar Salad$3.75
Chopped romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing. (Individual)
Meat Lasagna$14.95
Our famous lasagna layered with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, and meat sauce.
Tiramisu$7.49
Espresso-soaked sponge cake layered with mascarpone cheese and cocoa
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

125 N 6th St

Montebello CA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

