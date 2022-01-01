Salvatore Italian Restaurant

A local favorite that originally started as a small deli & pizzeria in Montebello at Washington and Montebello Blvd. The success of our family business was exclusively by word-of-mouth with good, honest Italian cooking from the south of Italy. Today, our food is still as good as it was when we first opened to the public--by word of mouth--but closer to you by way of the internet.

Our menu includes lasagna, manicotti, cannelloni, eggplant parmigiana, many chicken dishes, specialty pasta dishes, steaks, and seafood. Don't forget about our pizza, calzone, and sandwiches! Our motto is, "who eats well, lives well." Enjoy. Joe & Anthony, owners.



PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

125 N 6th St • $$