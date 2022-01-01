Go
Salvatores Woodfired pizza

Italian

7582 north broadway

Popular Items

12 wings$16.75
Jumbo Party wings dredged in flour and spices cooked to crisp perfection and tossed in choice of sauce. served with bleu cheese and celery
Pizza Margarita$14.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil, fior di latte
garden salad (large)$7.95
Mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, green olives, black olives and carrots
medium pizza$12.50
chicken caesar salad$12.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing & parmigiana cheese, topped with grilled chicken
small pizza$9.00
garlic knots$8.75
classic grandmas$20.00
Fresh peeled tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, and mozzarella cheese
large pizza$15.50
regular slice$2.50
Location

Red hook NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
