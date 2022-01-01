Salvatore's Medford Square
Indoor dining and take out available. Outside dining will open in the spring weather permitting
55 High Street
Popular Items
Location
55 High Street
Medford MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chevalier Theatre
Come in and enjoy!
Carrolls
Come in and enjoy!
Real Italian Gusto
Come in and enjoy!
Goldilox Bagels
Bagels made fresh in Medford, MA!