Salvatore's Medford Square

Indoor dining and take out available. Outside dining will open in the spring weather permitting

55 High Street

Popular Items

Chicken Parm$76.00
19" Margherita Pizza$19.00
12" Simple Cheese Pizza$13.00
Arancini$11.00
Garlic Bread$12.00
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$521.00
Romana Salad$9.00
Gluten Free Pasta$12.00
Salmon Salad$17.00
Cannoli$9.00
Location

55 High Street

Medford MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
