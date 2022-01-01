Go
Salvatore's Pizzeria

Salvatore's Pizzeria has been serving the area since 1975. First as Scotto's Pizzeria and now as Salvatore's! Enjoy a great variety of pizza, sandwiches, custom salads & italian dinners.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

5555 Youngstown Warren Rd F12 • $$

Avg 4.1 (232 reviews)
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

5555 Youngstown Warren Rd F12

Niles OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
