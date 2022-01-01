Salvatore's Pizzeria
Salvatore's Pizzeria has been serving the area since 1975. First as Scotto's Pizzeria and now as Salvatore's! Enjoy a great variety of pizza, sandwiches, custom salads & italian dinners.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
5555 Youngstown Warren Rd F12 • $$
Location
5555 Youngstown Warren Rd F12
Niles OH
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
