Salvatore's
Located in the heart of the booming seaport district, Salvatore’s is an upscale restaurant and bar on the waterfront just a stone’s throw from the Bank of America Pavillion. Express Dining options are available for guests with limited time pre- or post-show. Private dining room complete with separate bar is available for large parties (up to 70 people, 100+ reception style). Delivery, Catering and Express takeout service make this full-service Salvatore’s uber flexible for all your dining needs. Public parking available. *Please note: dinner menu is served all day on Saturdays, Sundays, holidays, graduation days and special events.
225 Northern Ave
Location
Boston MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
