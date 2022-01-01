Salvatore's of the Hamptons
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
149 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays NY 11946
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Out Of The Blue Seafood - 252 E Montauk Hwy
No Reviews
252 E Montauk Hwy Hampton Bays, NY 11946
View restaurant
Centro Trattoria & Bar - 336 W Montauk Hwy
No Reviews
336 W Montauk Hwy Hampton Bays, NY 11946
View restaurant
Jamesport Vineyards\r\nLittle Oak Wood Fired Kitchen
3.5 • 184
1216 Main Rd Jamesport, NY 11947
View restaurant