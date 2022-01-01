Go
Salvatore's of the Hamptons

149 West Montauk Highway

Hampton Bays, NY 11946

Menu

Most Popular

Small Margherita
$18.00

fior di latte, basil, evoo, sea salt

Popular
Crazy Alfredo
$22.00

penne, chicken, fire roasted red peppers, spicy light alfredo sauce

Popular
Mozzarella Alla Corozza
$14.00

housemade breaded mozzarella, pomodoro, reggiano

Popular
Meatballs "Al Forno"
$5.00

1 meatball per order, baked with ricotta, pomodoro sauce, basil, garlic rubbed toast

Popular
Large Margherita
$25.00

fior di latte, basil, evoo, sea salt

Popular
Chicken Vodka Parmigiana
$27.00

served with a choice of pasta (penne or spaghetti) or side salad, GF penne and WW penne +2

Popular
Crispy Calamari
$19.00

pomodoro dipping sauce

Popular
Lasagna "Old School"
$22.00

ruffle pasta sheets, ricotta, mascarpone, cream bechamel, italian parsley, housemade bolognese sauce

Popular
Philly Cheesesteak Hero
$14.00

housemade cheese whiz, onions

Popular
New York Strip Steak
$32.00

herb garlic butter, broccoli, french fries

Popular

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad
$15.00

arugula, cannelloni beans, cherry tomatoes, red onion, shaved grana padano, lemon, white balsamic

Stromboli

Italian Stromboli
$16.00

cotto ham, salami, peppers, onions, pepperoni

Spaghetti

Spaghetti Americano
$22.00

homemade pomodoro sauce and meatballs

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Vodka Parmigiana
$27.00

served with a choice of pasta (penne or spaghetti) or side salad, GF penne and WW penne +2

Popular
Chicken Parmigiana
$27.00

served with a choice of pasta (penne or spaghetti) or side salad, GF penne and WW penne +2

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms
$14.00

breadcrumbs, spinach, mozzarella, marsala sauce

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi
$28.00

creamy white wine sauce, garlic, sauteed spinach, risotto, cherry tomatoes

Tiramisu

Tiramisu
$10.00

Rigatoni

Rigatoni Vodka
$20.00

light pink cream sauce, onion

Mezzi Rigatoni Bolognese
$25.00

blend of veal, beef, pork

Calamari

Crispy Calamari
$19.00

pomodoro dipping sauce

Popular

Lasagna

Lasagna "Old School"
$22.00

ruffle pasta sheets, ricotta, mascarpone, cream bechamel, italian parsley, housemade bolognese sauce

Popular

Clams

Louie's Linguine & Clams
$27.00

white or red sauce

Philly Cheesesteaks

Philly Cheesesteak Hero
$14.00

housemade cheese whiz, onions

Popular

Chopped Salad

Sal's Chopped Salad
$18.00

chopped with pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, mozzarella, onion, cucumbers, olives, fire roasted peppers, white balsamic

New York Strip Steaks

New York Strip Steak
$32.00

herb garlic butter, broccoli, french fries

Popular

Chicken Francese

Chicken Francese
$27.00

egg washed, butter lemon sauce, parsley, choice of pasta(penne or spaghetti) or broccoli with garlic and oil

More

Small Funghi Misti
$18.00

wild mushrooms, smoked buffalo mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, truffle oil

Small Vodka
$16.00

housemade vodka sauce, mozzarella, herbs

Small Capriccosa
$16.00

gorgonzola, pear, truffle honey, basil

Small Neapolitan
$15.00

cheese & tomato, baked, well done

Buffalo Chicken Hero
$12.00

breaded or grilled chicken

Meatball Parm Hero
$14.00
Gorgonzola Pasta
$21.00

penne, gorgonzola, sundried tomato, fresh spinach, roasted garlic, light cream sauce

Mario's Macaroni
$19.00

rigatoni, sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, evoo

Shrimp Pesto
$27.00

pesto cream sauce, linguine, sundried tomatoes, parmigiano, garlic

Spinach & Gorgonzola
$16.00

baby spinach, gorgonzola DOP, dried cranberries, candied pecans, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, balsamic vinaigrette

8 Wings
$14.00

mild, medium, hot, honey bbq

Wood Fired Chicken Breast
$29.00

sundried tomatoes, goat cheese, white wine lemon buerre blanc, spinach, risotto

Large White
$25.00

ricotta cheese, mozzarella, garlic, calabrian oregano

Large Quattro Formaggi
$25.00

ricotta, gorgonzola, aged provolone, calabrian oregano

Grandma
$26.00

thin crust pie, mozzarella, plum marinara sauce

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

149 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays NY 11946

Directions

