Salvatore's
Situated directly between the Opera House and Paramount Theater, Salvatore’s features classic menu favorites as well as Express Dining options for guests with limited time to make the show. Salvatore’s has a cosmopolitan bar available for private parties and offers large portions of authentic Italian cuisine at reasonable prices. Easy access to parking (validated) and public transportation.
Location
545 Washington Street
Boston MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
