Salvatore's Pizza & Pasta
From Naples, Italy to the Vesuvius Restaurant in Manhattan, Salvatore's family recipes have traveled through decades to bring you the most authentic flavors Italian heritage has to offer. Homemade and handmade everyday with the freshest quality ingredients available, this extensive menu recreates the flavors of Naples so fondly remembered yet so rarely captured! Our Gift to You.... MANGIA BENE!
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
4673 US-280 • $$
Location
4673 US-280
Birmingham AL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
