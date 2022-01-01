Go
Salvatore's Pizza & Pasta

From Naples, Italy to the Vesuvius Restaurant in Manhattan, Salvatore's family recipes have traveled through decades to bring you the most authentic flavors Italian heritage has to offer. Homemade and handmade everyday with the freshest quality ingredients available, this extensive menu recreates the flavors of Naples so fondly remembered yet so rarely captured! Our Gift to You.... MANGIA BENE!

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

4673 US-280 • $$

Avg 4.8 (1655 reviews)

Popular Items

10” Salvatore’s Special$17.95
LASAGNA$13.95
Spaghetti Mushr/ Meatsauce$13.25
Garlic Bread W/ Marinara$3.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4673 US-280

Birmingham AL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
