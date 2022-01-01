Go
Consumer pic

Sam And Maggie's Dockside Grill

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1575 Fairview Beach Rd

Pasadena, MD 21122

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1575 Fairview Beach Rd, Pasadena MD 21122

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Tucker's Eat | Drink | Smile

No reviews yet

Simply Put... We are a local bar & restaurant located in Pasadena, MD which offers local patrons things done a little differently... We have created a place which you can go to for breakfast, lunch, dinner & happy hour. You can bring your kids Monday - Sunday till 6pm. We will pick you up and drop you off within 3 miles free of charge. We will reward you for carpooling with a hug. Overall... We will do all that we can to make you enjoy your experience and before you walk out you cannot wait to come back!

Cabrito Mexican Grill - Pasadena

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Rumor Reel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Daily Scoop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Sam And Maggie's Dockside Grill

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston